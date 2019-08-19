Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

This is a contrast between Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 25.88 N/A -1.39 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 6.80 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Precision BioSciences Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Precision BioSciences Inc. has a 152.61% upside potential and an average price target of $23.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Precision BioSciences Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.6% and 8.7% respectively. Insiders owned 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.