Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 12 26.68 N/A -1.39 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Precision BioSciences Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Precision BioSciences Inc. is $23.67, with potential upside of 145.03%. Competitively Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 224.68%. The results provided earlier shows that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Precision BioSciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% are Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.