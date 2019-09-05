Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

As Biotechnology companies, Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 22.92 N/A -1.39 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 17.86 N/A -2.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Precision BioSciences Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Precision BioSciences Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Liquidity

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Dynavax Technologies Corporation which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Dynavax Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s average price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 185.18%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has stronger performance than Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.