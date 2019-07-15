Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 45.78 N/A -0.94 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Precision BioSciences Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Precision BioSciences Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. is 8.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.2. The Current Ratio of rival ARCA biopharma Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Precision BioSciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Precision BioSciences Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 75.72% for Precision BioSciences Inc. with consensus target price of $23.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Precision BioSciences Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 10.9% respectively. Insiders held 18.9% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01% ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.