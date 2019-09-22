Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL) Reaches $9.66 After 8.00% Down Move; Winslow Capital Management Trimmed Zoetis (ZTS) Position

The stock of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $9.66. About 136,948 shares traded. Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $489.09 million company. It was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $8.89 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:DTIL worth $39.13M less.

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 2.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 101,815 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 3.37M shares with $382.00M value, down from 3.47 million last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $59.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $125.62. About 2.45M shares traded or 27.78% up from the average. Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY

Among 7 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Zoetis has $132 highest and $10500 lowest target. $121.29’s average target is -3.45% below currents $125.62 stock price. Zoetis had 9 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum given on Tuesday, June 25. Bank of America downgraded the shares of ZTS in report on Monday, July 1 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 2 by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ZTS in report on Monday, July 22 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The stock of Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, August 13.

Analysts await Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.03M for 35.29 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Zctis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 759,085 are held by Bank Of Montreal Can. Ifrah Finance Services stated it has 0.23% in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Oxbow Advisors holds 0.04% or 3,290 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 77,287 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa invested in 0.13% or 139,436 shares. Davidson Inv holds 5,769 shares. Dsm Capital Prns Lc holds 3.23% in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 1.95M shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 22,821 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.17% stake. Cantillon Cap owns 3.71M shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 114,129 shares. Citigroup Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 433,982 shares. Iberiabank Corporation holds 2,385 shares. 22,291 are owned by Kentucky Retirement. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.01% in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing firm and develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company has market cap of $489.09 million. It operates through two divisions, Therapeutic and Food. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders.

Among 3 analysts covering Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Precision BioSciences has $24 highest and $23 lowest target. $23.67’s average target is 145.03% above currents $9.66 stock price. Precision BioSciences had 4 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.