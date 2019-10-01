Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL) Reaches $7.74 Low on Oct, 1; SONOVA HOLDING AG ORDINARY SHARES (SONVF) Shorts Up By 13.47%

SONOVA HOLDING AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SONVF) had an increase of 13.47% in short interest. SONVF’s SI was 603,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 13.47% from 531,400 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 1508 days are for SONOVA HOLDING AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SONVF)’s short sellers to cover SONVF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $233.11. About 22 shares traded. Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVF) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) reached all time low today, Oct, 1 and still has $7.43 target or 4.00% below today’s $7.74 share price. This indicates more downside for the $391.88M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $7.43 PT is reached, the company will be worth $15.68 million less. The stock decreased 7.75% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $7.74. About 223,815 shares traded or 61.31% up from the average. Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, makes, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. The company has market cap of $15.02 billion. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological services. It has a 36.21 P/E ratio. The firm provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand name; and professional audiological services under the Connect Hearing brand name.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing firm and develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company has market cap of $391.88 million. It operates through two divisions, Therapeutic and Food. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders.

Among 3 analysts covering Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Precision BioSciences has $24 highest and $23 lowest target. $23.67’s average target is 205.81% above currents $7.74 stock price. Precision BioSciences had 4 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) to report earnings on November, 13. After $-0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Precision BioSciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.59% negative EPS growth.