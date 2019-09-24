Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL) Reaches $10.03 After 5.00% Up Move; Last Week Range Resources (RRC) Analysts

The stock of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.03% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 235,991 shares traded or 55.67% up from the average. Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $507.83 million company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $10.53 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:DTIL worth $25.39 million more.

Among 5 analysts covering Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Range Resources has $14 highest and $3.75 lowest target. $6.95’s average target is 57.95% above currents $4.4 stock price. Range Resources had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann on Monday, August 26 to “Neutral”. The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. See Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) latest ratings:

23/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $6.0000 New Target: $5.0000 Maintain

26/08/2019 Broker: Ladenburg Thalmann Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $11.0000 New Target: $5.0000 Downgrade

19/08/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $7.5000 New Target: $6.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $7.0000 Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $3.75 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform New Target: $14 Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold Range Resources Corporation shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 289,629 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 11,960 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Com owns 0.02% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 477,821 shares. Menta Capital Lc invested in 0.31% or 104,500 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 160,930 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Essex Investment Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Parametric Portfolio Associates, Washington-based fund reported 924,702 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp accumulated 1.85M shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Llc holds 24,123 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 202,588 shares. Rockshelter Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 1% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 419,300 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Range Provides Mariner East Operational Update NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Citi Transfers Coverage on Range Resources (RRC) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Range Resources Stock Is Rallying Today – The Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are in Rally Mode Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Outlook Is Bad News for Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $434,106 activity. $69,700 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by DORMAN MARGARET K. Scucchi Mark bought $100,344 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Tuesday, April 30. GRAY STEVEN D also bought $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Thursday, May 2.

The stock decreased 5.38% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 12.71 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference; 19/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Conducts Customer Service Survey; 10/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC COMMISSIONERS APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 12/04/2018 – RANGE: RETIREMENT OF EVP, COO RAY N. WALKER; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Rev $742.6M; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice Pres and COO Ray N. Walker; 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES; 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids , and oil company. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States.

Analysts await Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) to report earnings on November, 13. After $-0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Precision BioSciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.59% negative EPS growth.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing firm and develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company has market cap of $507.83 million. It operates through two divisions, Therapeutic and Food. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders.