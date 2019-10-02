Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Contrasting side by side

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 9 0.00 36.56M -1.39 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 44 -1.20 31.49M -3.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 406,222,222.22% 0% 0% Zogenix Inc. 71,260,466.17% -28.1% -22%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Zogenix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 214.76% and an $23.67 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Zogenix Inc.’s consensus target price is $58.75, while its potential upside is 49.15%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Precision BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Zogenix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares and 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares. 19.3% are Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Zogenix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance while Zogenix Inc. has 32.12% stronger performance.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Zogenix Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.