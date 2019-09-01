Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 23.50 N/A -1.39 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.59 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Precision BioSciences Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Precision BioSciences Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor VIVUS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.5. VIVUS Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Precision BioSciences Inc. and VIVUS Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Precision BioSciences Inc. has a 177.82% upside potential and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Precision BioSciences Inc. and VIVUS Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.6% and 17.1% respectively. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 19.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance while VIVUS Inc. has 49.78% stronger performance.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors VIVUS Inc.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.