Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Contrasting side by side

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 12 26.87 N/A -1.39 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 77.64 N/A -0.52 0.00

Demonstrates Precision BioSciences Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Liquidity

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 143.27% for Precision BioSciences Inc. with average target price of $23.67. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $2.5 average target price and a 92.89% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Precision BioSciences Inc. appears more favorable than Vascular Biogenics Ltd., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Precision BioSciences Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.6% and 25.1%. Insiders held roughly 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 36.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.