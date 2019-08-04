Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Comparing side by side

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 39.73 N/A -1.39 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Demonstrates Precision BioSciences Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Precision BioSciences Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.7 and its Quick Ratio is 13.7. Unity Biotechnology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Precision BioSciences Inc. has an average target price of $23.67, and a 102.48% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is $21, which is potential 208.82% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Unity Biotechnology Inc. is looking more favorable than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 19.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has stronger performance than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.