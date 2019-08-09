Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 38.12 N/A -1.39 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00

Demonstrates Precision BioSciences Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9%

Liquidity

Precision BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 and has 12.1 Quick Ratio. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Precision BioSciences Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 115.57% at a $23.67 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $16, while its potential upside is 295.45%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Precision BioSciences Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.6% and 43.4% respectively. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 19.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. was less bearish than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.