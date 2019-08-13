Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Comparison side by side

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 31.47 N/A -1.39 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Precision BioSciences Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Precision BioSciences Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.1 and its Quick Ratio is 13.1. Sierra Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Precision BioSciences Inc. is $23.67, with potential upside of 155.62%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Precision BioSciences Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.6% and 66.4%. Insiders held roughly 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.