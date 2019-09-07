Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Comparing side by side

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 22.62 N/A -1.39 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 32 25.32 N/A 3.52 8.08

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7%

Liquidity

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nektar Therapeutics are 14.9 and 14.8 respectively. Nektar Therapeutics therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Precision BioSciences Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 189.01% for Precision BioSciences Inc. with consensus price target of $23.67. On the other hand, Nektar Therapeutics’s potential upside is 82.25% and its consensus price target is $31. Based on the data shown earlier, Precision BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Nektar Therapeutics, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares and 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics shares. Insiders owned roughly 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Nektar Therapeutics’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics has weaker performance than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats on 8 of the 10 factors Precision BioSciences Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.