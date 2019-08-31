Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Contrasting side by side

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 23.50 N/A -1.39 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 14.81 N/A -1.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Precision BioSciences Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Liquidity

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Precision BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Precision BioSciences Inc. is $23.67, with potential upside of 177.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has stronger performance than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.