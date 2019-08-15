Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 30.01 N/A -1.39 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

Precision BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Precision BioSciences Inc. has an average target price of $23.67, and a 168.06% upside potential. Competitively Myovant Sciences Ltd. has an average target price of $25, with potential upside of 257.14%. Based on the results given earlier, Myovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than Precision BioSciences Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares and 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.