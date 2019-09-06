Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Comparing side by side

Both Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 22.62 N/A -1.39 0.00 MorphoSys AG 26 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Precision BioSciences Inc. and MorphoSys AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Precision BioSciences Inc. and MorphoSys AG.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MorphoSys AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Precision BioSciences Inc. and MorphoSys AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 MorphoSys AG 0 0 0 0.00

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 189.01% at a $23.67 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Precision BioSciences Inc. and MorphoSys AG has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.6% and 7.3%. Insiders held roughly 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% MorphoSys AG 0.77% 22.27% 23.38% 23.89% -9.44% 18.7%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance while MorphoSys AG has 18.7% stronger performance.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.