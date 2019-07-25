Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 43.78 N/A -0.94 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.54 N/A -2.79 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Precision BioSciences Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. Its competitor Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Precision BioSciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Precision BioSciences Inc. has a 83.77% upside potential and an average target price of $23.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.9% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.9%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 7.14% 27.93% -5.51% -2.12% -63.66% 47.06%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Mersana Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.