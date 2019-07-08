Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 47.74 N/A -0.94 0.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Precision BioSciences Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Precision BioSciences Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 67.28% and an $23.67 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Precision BioSciences Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 40.23% respectively. Insiders held roughly 18.9% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 16.08% of Intec Pharma Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01% Intec Pharma Ltd. -12.87% -16.85% -33.83% -10.36% 6.67% -29.97%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. was less bearish than Intec Pharma Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Intec Pharma Ltd.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.