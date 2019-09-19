Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 12 26.52 N/A -1.39 0.00 Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Precision BioSciences Inc. and Immutep Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Precision BioSciences Inc. and Immutep Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Precision BioSciences Inc. and Immutep Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Immutep Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 142.52% for Precision BioSciences Inc. with average target price of $23.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares and 10.32% of Immutep Limited shares. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 19.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Immutep Limited.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Immutep Limited.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.