Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 46.77 N/A -0.94 0.00 Geron Corporation 1 284.99 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. is 8.2 while its Current Ratio is 8.2. Meanwhile, Geron Corporation has a Current Ratio of 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of Precision BioSciences Inc. is $23.67, with potential upside of 72.02%. Competitively Geron Corporation has a consensus target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 184.55%. The information presented earlier suggests that Geron Corporation looks more robust than Precision BioSciences Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Precision BioSciences Inc. and Geron Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 32.5%. 18.9% are Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.48% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01% Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Geron Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Precision BioSciences Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.