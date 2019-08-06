Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|14
|39.92
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.31
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Precision BioSciences Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Precision BioSciences Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Precision BioSciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $23.67, and a 105.83% upside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Precision BioSciences Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.6% and 28.21%. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 19.3%. Competitively, Edge Therapeutics Inc. has 5.63% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|-0.62%
|-0.85%
|-0.54%
|0%
|0%
|-26.2%
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Edge Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
