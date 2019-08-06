Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 39.92 N/A -1.39 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Precision BioSciences Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Precision BioSciences Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Precision BioSciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $23.67, and a 105.83% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Precision BioSciences Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.6% and 28.21%. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 19.3%. Competitively, Edge Therapeutics Inc. has 5.63% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Edge Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.