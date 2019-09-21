Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Comparison side by side

Both Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 12 26.68 N/A -1.39 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 17.08 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Precision BioSciences Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Precision BioSciences Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Liquidity

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 145.03% and an $23.67 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.7% are Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance while Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 44.51% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.