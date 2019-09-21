Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Comparison side by side

Both Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|12
|26.68
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|17.08
|N/A
|-1.10
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Precision BioSciences Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Precision BioSciences Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-212%
|-134%
Liquidity
Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Precision BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 145.03% and an $23.67 average target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.7% are Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|-0.62%
|-0.85%
|-0.54%
|0%
|0%
|-26.2%
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.95%
|-19.08%
|-37.53%
|-30.61%
|-8.04%
|44.51%
For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance while Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 44.51% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
