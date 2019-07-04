Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Comparing side by side

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 45.51 N/A -0.94 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 18 48.91 N/A -2.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Precision BioSciences Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Precision BioSciences Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Liquidity

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Precision BioSciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

$23.67 is Precision BioSciences Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 76.77%. Competitively Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $25.88, with potential upside of 17.21%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Precision BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.1% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares and 60.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 18.9% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.