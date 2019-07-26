Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) Contrasting side by side

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 44.05 N/A -0.94 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Precision BioSciences Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Precision BioSciences Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Precision BioSciences Inc. is $23.67, with potential upside of 82.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited are owned by institutional investors. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 18.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01% Benitec Biopharma Limited 1.55% -1.47% 15.88% -19.59% -24.73% 31.33%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has -27.01% weaker performance while Benitec Biopharma Limited has 31.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited on 4 of the 6 factors.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.