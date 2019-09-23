Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 12 26.68 N/A -1.39 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Precision BioSciences Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 14.3 and 14.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $23.67, while its potential upside is 145.03%. Meanwhile, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $49, while its potential upside is 49.98%. The data provided earlier shows that Precision BioSciences Inc. appears more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Precision BioSciences Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.6% and 0% respectively. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 19.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Audentes Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.