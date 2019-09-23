Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 12 26.35 N/A -1.39 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 22 55.45 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Precision BioSciences Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Precision BioSciences Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Arvinas Inc. has 8.7 and 8.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Arvinas Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 148.11% at a $23.67 average price target. Competitively Arvinas Inc. has an average price target of $32.33, with potential upside of 32.39%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Precision BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than Arvinas Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares and 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 19.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Arvinas Inc. beats Precision BioSciences Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.