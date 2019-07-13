Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|14
|45.78
|N/A
|-0.94
|0.00
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|1.89
|N/A
|-3.69
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-112.7%
Liquidity
8.2 and 8.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. Its rival Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.7 respectively. Precision BioSciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The upside potential is 75.72% for Precision BioSciences Inc. with consensus price target of $23.67. Competitively the consensus price target of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is $21, which is potential 389.51% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Precision BioSciences Inc., based on analyst belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 8.1% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares and 66% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 18.9% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has 8.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|-0.08%
|-3.49%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-27.01%
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|18.36%
|-11.42%
|-12.72%
|-68.53%
|0%
|-15.08%
For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Precision BioSciences Inc.
Summary
Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.
