Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 45.78 N/A -0.94 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.89 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7%

Liquidity

8.2 and 8.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. Its rival Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.7 respectively. Precision BioSciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 75.72% for Precision BioSciences Inc. with consensus price target of $23.67. Competitively the consensus price target of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is $21, which is potential 389.51% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Precision BioSciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.1% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares and 66% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 18.9% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has 8.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 18.36% -11.42% -12.72% -68.53% 0% -15.08%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.