Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 47.74 N/A -0.94 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.20 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Precision BioSciences Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Precision BioSciences Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. is 8.2 while its Current Ratio is 8.2. Meanwhile, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Precision BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 67.28% at a $23.67 average target price. On the other hand, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 257.76% and its average target price is $15.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Precision BioSciences Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.1% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares and 69.7% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 18.9% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.