Precipio Inc. (PRPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Both Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) and Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precipio Inc. 3 -0.10 5.95M -8.75 0.00 Neuronetics Inc. 10 0.00 11.77M -1.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Precipio Inc. and Neuronetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precipio Inc. 228,144,171.78% -167.3% -66.6% Neuronetics Inc. 114,829,268.29% 0% -27.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Precipio Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Neuronetics Inc. is 8.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. Neuronetics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Precipio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Precipio Inc. and Neuronetics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3% and 93.7%. Precipio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Neuronetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precipio Inc. 1.74% -28.43% -65.24% -0.38% -49.74% 26.41% Neuronetics Inc. 4.2% -4.8% -30.35% -29.28% -53.37% -38.45%

For the past year Precipio Inc. has 26.41% stronger performance while Neuronetics Inc. has -38.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Neuronetics Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Precipio Inc.

Precipio, Inc. provides diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.