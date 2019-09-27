Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) Reaches $2.75 After 4.00% Down Move; Shorts at SIBANYE GOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES SO (SBGLF) Raised By 204.55%

The stock of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 16.02% or $0.5237 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7463. About 6.59 million shares traded or 1540.47% up from the average. Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) has declined 49.74% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.74% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $16.73M company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $2.64 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PRPO worth $669,360 less.

SIBANYE GOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES SO (OTCMKTS:SBGLF) had an increase of 204.55% in short interest. SBGLF’s SI was 3.58 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 204.55% from 1.17 million shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 3577 days are for SIBANYE GOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES SO (OTCMKTS:SBGLF)’s short sellers to cover SBGLF’s short positions. It closed at $1.1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Standard Bank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers financial services and products in the Republic of South Africa and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. The company's personal banking products include current accounts, credit cards, saving and investment, mobile deals, and foreign exchange services; home loans, vehicle and asset finance, personal loans, overdrafts, and student loans; and unit trust, retail deposit note, financial planning, will, estate, and trust services, as well as car and home, funeral, travel, and life insurance. It has a 0.92 P/E ratio. The Company’s business banking products comprise business accounts and cards, and merchant and cash solutions; lending, overdrafts, revolving credit plan, term loans, debtor finance, and commercial property finance; 32-day notice deposit accounts, call deposit accounts, fixed deposit accounts, moneymarket call accounts, financial planning, and online share trading services; and agricultural, commercial, corporate, and small business insurance products, as well as a range of services and products for agriculture, franchising, and public sectors.

Precipio, Inc. provides diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.73 million. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment. It currently has negative earnings.