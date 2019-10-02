Precipio Inc. (PRPO) and National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) Comparison side by side

Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) and National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precipio Inc. 3 -0.10 5.95M -8.75 0.00 National Research Corporation 63 0.00 11.20M 1.14 59.19

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Precipio Inc. and National Research Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Precipio Inc. and National Research Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precipio Inc. 228,943,014.35% -167.3% -66.6% National Research Corporation 17,868,538.61% 124.9% 29.1%

Volatility & Risk

Precipio Inc. has a beta of 1.81 and its 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, National Research Corporation has beta of 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Precipio Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, National Research Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. National Research Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Precipio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Precipio Inc. and National Research Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 3% and 35.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1% of Precipio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 20.1% of National Research Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precipio Inc. 1.74% -28.43% -65.24% -0.38% -49.74% 26.41% National Research Corporation 3.6% 20.91% 69.78% 71.86% 82.37% 76.77%

For the past year Precipio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than National Research Corporation.

Summary

National Research Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Precipio Inc.

Precipio, Inc. provides diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.