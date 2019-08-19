Precipio Inc. (PRPO) and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precipio Inc. 4 5.76 N/A -8.75 0.00 American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 8 0.28 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precipio Inc. 0.00% -167.3% -66.6% American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.3% -1.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Precipio Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precipio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3% of Precipio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.1% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Precipio Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precipio Inc. 1.74% -28.43% -65.24% -0.38% -49.74% 26.41% American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 6.65% 3.77% 8.3% -36.47% -52.23% -33.16%

For the past year Precipio Inc. has 26.41% stronger performance while American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. has -33.16% weaker performance.

Summary

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. beats Precipio Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Precipio, Inc. provides diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.