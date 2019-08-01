Precipio Inc. (PRPO) and Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) Comparing side by side

Both Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) and Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precipio Inc. 4 6.03 N/A -15.37 0.00 Agilent Technologies Inc. 75 4.37 N/A 3.59 18.86

In table 1 we can see Precipio Inc. and Agilent Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precipio Inc. 0.00% -194.7% -81.1% Agilent Technologies Inc. 0.00% 24.3% 13.2%

Volatility and Risk

Precipio Inc.’s 2.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 121.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Agilent Technologies Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Precipio Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, Agilent Technologies Inc. has 3.4 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Agilent Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precipio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Precipio Inc. and Agilent Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precipio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agilent Technologies Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Agilent Technologies Inc. is $87.33, which is potential 25.82% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.7% of Precipio Inc. shares and 88.5% of Agilent Technologies Inc. shares. Precipio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Agilent Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precipio Inc. 16.12% 19.7% 178.95% 68.5% -0.08% 208.66% Agilent Technologies Inc. -11.71% -15.87% -12.44% 0.55% -2.27% 0.27%

For the past year Precipio Inc. was more bullish than Agilent Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Agilent Technologies Inc. beats Precipio Inc.

Precipio, Inc. provides diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. Its Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides reagents, instruments, software, and consumables; arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment services; and equipment focused on production of synthesized oligonucleotides for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. Its Agilent CrossLab segment offers GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and various laboratory instrument supplies; and startup, operational, training, and compliance support, as well as asset management and consultation services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales, electronic commerce, resellers, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. It has a collaboration agreement with University of Leuven to focus on detecting genetic abnormalities in cell-free DNA and embryo biopsies. Agilent Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.