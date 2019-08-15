Prana Biotechnology Ltd (PRAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 14.28 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Prana Biotechnology Ltd and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Prana Biotechnology Ltd and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $108.25 consensus price target and a 14.70% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.61% of Prana Biotechnology Ltd shares and 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98%

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.