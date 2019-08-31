Prana Biotechnology Ltd (PRAN) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.61% of Prana Biotechnology Ltd’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Prana Biotechnology Ltd has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Prana Biotechnology Ltd and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Prana Biotechnology Ltd and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Prana Biotechnology Ltd and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

The potential upside of the competitors is 141.32%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Prana Biotechnology Ltd and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

Dividends

Prana Biotechnology Ltd does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Prana Biotechnology Ltd’s peers beat Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.