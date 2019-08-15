Prana Biotechnology Ltd (PRAN) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Comparison side by side

Both Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 480.98 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Prana Biotechnology Ltd and Ardelyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Prana Biotechnology Ltd and Ardelyx Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.61% of Prana Biotechnology Ltd shares and 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats Prana Biotechnology Ltd on 4 of the 7 factors.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.