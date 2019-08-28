Praesidium Investment Management Company Upped Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Holding by $1.18 Million; Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Decreased Its Moog (MOG.A) Position by $1.58 Million; Shares Were Volatile

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Moog Inc (MOG.A) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 18,325 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 96,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, down from 114,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Moog Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $79.81. About 109,234 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 13.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $170 MILLION; 05/03/2018 Sight-Restoring Cataract Surgeries for the Underserved of Karnataka, HelpMeSee and Moog Motion Controls Join Efforts to Support; 08/03/2018 – Extensive New Campaign Reminds Auto Service Professionals, ‘If it’s Not in a MOOG® Box, it’s Not MOOG’; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.40, PLUS OR MINUS $0.20; 27/04/2018 – Moog 2Q EPS 39c; 27/04/2018 – MOOG 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.16; 15/03/2018 – Moog Initiates Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 72c/Share Charge for Winding Down of Activities; 27/04/2018 – MOOG 2Q EPS 39C, EST. $1.06; 25/04/2018 – Moog Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 30,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.16 million, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $45.04. About 133,043 shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $648.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 10,085 shares to 277,570 shares, valued at $9.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $179.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

