Praesidium Investment Management Company Raised Its Holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) as Share Value Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Boosted by Pointstate Capital Lp

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 475.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 94,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 114,517 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72M, up from 19,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.51M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 16,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 929,917 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.68M, up from 913,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $196.21. About 2.06 million shares traded or 14.78% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 21/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to; 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sur (NYSE:TGS) by 1.24 million shares to 255,177 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (Put) (NYSE:BA) by 233,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. On Tuesday, January 15 BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 42 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $179.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

