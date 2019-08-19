Praesidium Investment Management Company Lowered Its Position in Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) by $9.11 Million as Share Price Rose; Facebook Class A (FB) Holder Regis Management Co Trimmed Its Stake

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 5,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 26,928 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, down from 32,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $186.75. About 5.90 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Sorry: Facebook was never `free’; 18/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Facebook investigating employee over ties to Trump campaign data firm; 29/05/2018 – Facebook to be compelled on parental consent for under-16s; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Tim Cook slams Facebook’s new privacy standards; 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg to hold talks with top EU data official; 25/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Facebook the victim, Spotify’s secret plans; 02/05/2018 – BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica shutting down following Facebook data scandal – Dow Jones; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL BE TESTING A WAY FOR FANS TO BECOME A SUPPORTER OF CREATORS AS PART OF THE MONETIZATION TOOLS FOR CREATORS; 28/03/2018 – Facebook moves to make privacy policies more transparent; 10/04/2018 – Vietnam activists question Facebook on suppressing dissent

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc analyzed 168,685 shares as the company's stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32 million, down from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 83,908 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Cornerstone to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire" on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Cornerstone OnDemand: Can Its Results Move From The Land Time Forgot – Seeking Alpha" published on May 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Cornerstone OnDemand Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq" published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "At US$53.23, Is Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 35,692 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $170.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 76,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 76,899 shares. Tensile Mgmt Ltd holds 8.6% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 1.12M shares. Castleark Management Limited Com stated it has 0.39% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 15,224 shares. 13,583 are held by Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability Co. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Fmr Lc owns 1.32M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 332,952 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 438,792 shares. Laurion Cap LP owns 31,249 shares. 29,144 are held by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 46,865 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 85,439 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Limited Company reported 3,616 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grisanti Llc owns 52,160 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP stated it has 181,443 shares. Sarasin Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Covington Capital Management invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Greystone Managed Invs reported 41,943 shares stake. Renaissance Grp Llc holds 171,276 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Hamel holds 13,986 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass Bancorp Inc has 1.48% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Epoch Invest Prtn Incorporated accumulated 633,356 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited stated it has 1,280 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Bailard reported 143,649 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Ltd reported 3.86M shares. Connecticut-based Birinyi Assocs has invested 0.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Old Dominion Cap accumulated 11,830 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 369,174 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.