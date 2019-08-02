Praesidium Investment Management Company Lowered Its Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Holding by $9.11 Million; Valuation Rose; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding in Pcm (PCMI) as Share Price Rose

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32 million, down from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $56.8. About 588,041 shares traded or 17.95% up from the average. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 26/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK -FY REVENUE HK$92.9 MLN, UP 15.2 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions; 19/04/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Steele Nominated to Serve as Chair of Board; 23/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Bd of Directors and Names New Chair; 27/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation Launches VolunteerReady.org; 13/04/2018 – SINGAPORE’S GIC, FIDELITY MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH, AND DRAGON CAPITAL AMONG CORNERSTONE INVESTORS IN TECHCOMBANK’S EQUITY ISSUE – TERMSHEET

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 104,955 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leuke; 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 19/04/2018 – DJ PCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCMI); 07/03/2018 – PCM 4Q Adj EPS 17c; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time; 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 27/03/2018 – PCM Named Most Valuable National Solutions Provider by ESET; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 41,432 shares to 290,038 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nn Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 62,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Cra Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CRAI).

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR) by 191,150 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $95.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 16,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 929,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% negative EPS growth.

