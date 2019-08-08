Praesidium Investment Management Company Lifted Masonite Intl New (DOOR) Position by $9.37 Million as Share Price Rose; As Amgen (Call) (AMGN) Stock Rose, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Position

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (Call) (AMGN) by 99.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 12,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $185.17. About 971,475 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – BRIAN J. DRUKER, A NEW NOMINEE FOR DIRECTOR, WAS ALSO ELECTED; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 29/03/2018 – FDA expands use of Amgen leukemia drug Blincyto to patients with relapse risk; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 10/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – FOLLOWING RECENT U.S. FEDERAL TAX REFORM, CO MADE DECISION TO LOCATE NEW PLANT IN U.S. RHODE ISLAND; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia In Adults And Children; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Establ

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (DOOR) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 191,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1.92 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.61M, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Masonite Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 81,484 shares traded. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 21.15% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 04/05/2018 – Masonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 02/05/2018 Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Masonite; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Intends to Repurchase Up to $250 M of Its Outstanding Common Shrs; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Masonite; 30/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Corporation Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL AUTHORIZES ADDED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $179.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold DOOR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 23.11 million shares or 1.00% less from 23.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Praesidium Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.92 million shares or 6.35% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited invested in 0.01% or 208,300 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 95,223 shares. Bowling Management Llc holds 0.07% or 8,595 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Llc stated it has 821 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer International Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Invesco Limited has invested 0.02% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.03% or 15,788 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Numerixs Investment Tech holds 0.01% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) or 1,800 shares. The Texas-based Bbt Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.59% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 17,323 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management accumulated 243,919 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.75% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hollencrest Mgmt stated it has 0.09% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sadoff Investment Mgmt reported 1,115 shares stake. Mraz Amerine & Assocs accumulated 0.32% or 5,488 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv invested in 8,550 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Butensky Cohen Fin Security reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sabal Trust holds 2.46% or 145,535 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 1,327 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.27% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 140,979 shares. Greylin Invest Mangement Inc invested in 0.54% or 12,732 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 290,000 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Advsr Lc holds 8,346 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Krensavage Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 193,670 shares.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $236.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,928 shares to 39,128 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 17,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boot Alliance Inc.

