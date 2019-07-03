Praesidium Investment Management Company Increases Stake in National Instrs (NATI); Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose While St Johns Investment Management Company Has Decreased Holding

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NATI) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 21,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.71M, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in National Instrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.76. About 331,213 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 1.66% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $320M-$350M; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Net $24.3M; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – NI Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning; 22/05/2018 – NI Accelerates Beyond the Speed of Innovation with LabVIEW 2018; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Reports Record Revenue for a First Quarter of $312 Million; 26/04/2018 – NATI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 37C, EST. 27C (2 EST.); 27/04/2018 – National Instruments Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 20/03/2018 – NI Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments /Reaffirms 2Q Guidance

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc sold 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 8,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.07M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – GAME PLAN ON ELECTIONS IS COMBINATION OF Al TOOLS, COOPERATION WITH AUTHORITIES AND TRANSPARENCY – ZUCKERBERG; 08/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have ‘no negative impact on Tinder’ “[People don’t] want to mix Facebook with their dating lives,” says Match CEO Mandy Ginsberg; 01/05/2018 – MTCH, IAC, FB: Zuckerberg launching a new dating feature in Facebook. “Real long term Realtors, not hookups” #f82018; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook hasn’t felt ‘any meaningful impact’ in its usage or business in the wake of its privacy scandal Translation: Facebook will be fine; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q REV. $11.97B, EST. $11.41B; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – NYT: U.S. investigating Cambridge Analytica; 19/03/2018 – Facebook regulatory risk is higher after big data leak, says analyst; 04/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: The leaders of a House oversight committee say #Facebook CEO #MarkZuckerberg will testify; 09/04/2018 – Facebook is not funding the study, nor will it have approval over the research topics or findings; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg apologizes for Facebook mistakes with user data, vows curbs

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27M shares, valued at $179.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 sales for $453,525 activity. LE DUY LOAN T also bought $88,565 worth of National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold NATI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 101.53 million shares or 1.03% more from 100.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsr Inc reported 15,446 shares. Moreover, Prudential has 0.02% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Mackenzie, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,565 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Sei Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) or 76,321 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity, a California-based fund reported 289,524 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial accumulated 406,134 shares. Rice Hall James & Assocs Lc holds 0.05% or 32,729 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.01% or 293,914 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Hengehold Ltd Co accumulated 5,626 shares. Gsa Partners Llp holds 0.09% or 21,032 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement, Arizona-based fund reported 80,713 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 194,066 shares.

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91M and $129.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 10,626 shares to 177,369 shares, valued at $11.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Invest Inc has 134,889 shares for 2.8% of their portfolio. Twin Capital Mngmt reported 178,482 shares. Boltwood Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 6,693 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Co holds 0.48% or 3,821 shares in its portfolio. Essex Financial Services Inc holds 14,051 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.58% or 3.86 million shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0.01% or 30,954 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,279 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com Limited reported 3.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Selkirk Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 4.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Investment House Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 256,584 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt, a Tennessee-based fund reported 11,073 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co invested 0.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt stated it has 95,800 shares. Conning Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 56,947 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M.. 750 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $128,408 were sold by Stretch Colin. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 23.

