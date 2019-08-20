Praesidium Investment Management Company Increases Holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN); Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder 13D Management Trimmed Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 16,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 929,917 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.68M, up from 913,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $194.64. About 931,947 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise Transformation; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – VENKATA “MURTHY” RENDUCHINTALA HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $60.54. About 1.06M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $332.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) by 106,035 shares to 418,974 shares, valued at $13.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 2,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakmont Corporation reported 671,096 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Miller Howard Ny reported 128,189 shares stake. Legacy Capital Prns Inc invested in 23,970 shares. Moore Capital Mgmt Lp holds 375,000 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Shufro Rose Co Limited Co holds 30,700 shares. Blackrock invested in 12.88 million shares. Freestone Cap Hldgs Limited Co owns 63,698 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability holds 1.21% or 611,200 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust has 3,113 shares. 10,100 were reported by Oppenheimer And Company Incorporated. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pacific Investment Mngmt owns 14,555 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Advisory Research reported 398,105 shares.

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Bizjournals.com which published an article titled: “Texas energy data wrap: LNG export feed intake breaks record in July and more – Houston Business Journal” on August 05, 2019.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27M shares, valued at $179.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Trust Na holds 0.13% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 3,585 shares. Coldstream Mngmt Incorporated invested in 23,340 shares. First Business Financial owns 2,190 shares. Cullinan Assoc has 26,385 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.43% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Limited Liability Company reported 410 shares. Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 67 shares. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma reported 0.75% stake. Amer Fincl Bank owns 30,545 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Com Ma invested in 359,882 shares. Modera Wealth Management Llc holds 0.13% or 3,834 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc holds 112,754 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York holds 0.18% or 6,950 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Joel Isaacson & Co Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,174 shares.