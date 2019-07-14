Praesidium Investment Management Company Increased Its Masonite Intl New (DOOR) Stake; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Position In Centene (CNC) Was Has Boosted

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (DOOR) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 191,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.61 million, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Masonite Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.85. About 188,204 shares traded or 48.22% up from the average. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 14.06% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.49% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Masonite; 04/05/2018 – Masonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c; 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C; 30/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 02/05/2018 Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Masonite; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL AUTHORIZES ADDED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Intends to Repurchase Up to $250 M of Its Outstanding Common Shrs; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 5.84 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu holds 0.12% or 40,972 shares. Swiss Bank reported 0.08% stake. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 234,608 shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability Company owns 7,579 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 99,710 shares. Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 42,500 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 414 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank reported 948,624 shares stake. Barrett Asset Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Everence Management reported 7,940 shares. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 0.54% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Csat Advisory LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 218 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 0.05% or 82,000 shares. Hennessy stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.84% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 261,175 shares.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Centene’s (CNC) Oregon Subsidiary Receives Preliminary Award For Expanded Oregon Health Plan Contrac – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Centene (CNC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Centene-Humana Deal? Nope. CNC Stock Slides on the News – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $179.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “VersaCore Compositeâ„¢ Reaches Production Milestone for Airbus A320 Nacelle Component Award – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Masonite to shutter Largo plant by end of year, cut 35 jobs – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on February 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Masonite Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Continental Materials Corp Acquires InOvate Dryer Products – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks notch slight gains as tech shares rise, Wall Street awaits Fed meeting – CNBC” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold DOOR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 23.11 million shares or 1.00% less from 23.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 59,079 shares. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.06% invested in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 22,840 shares. Charles Schwab Investment stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.04% or 14,415 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 9,640 shares or 0% of the stock. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Renaissance Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) for 208,300 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 48,550 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Serv Group Incorporated reported 2,491 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 349,370 shares. Whittier Trust holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York owns 2,511 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.03 million shares.