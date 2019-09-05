Praesidium Investment Management Company Increased Holding in National Instrs (NATI) by $928,092; As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Twele Capital Management Cut by $3.86 Million Its Holding

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NATI) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 21,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.71 million, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in National Instrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $43.34. About 56,818 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Backs 2Q Rev $320M-$350M; 02/04/2018 – National Instruments Announces Upcoming Schedule of Events with the Financial Community; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $320M-$350M; 20/03/2018 – Nl Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 20/03/2018 – NI Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 26/04/2018 – Nl Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – NI Accelerates Beyond the Speed of Innovation with LabVIEW 2018; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Net $24.3M; 27/04/2018 – National Instruments Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 72,391 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $88,565 activity.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity. 5,000 Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares with value of $69,500 were bought by Richey Albert L. THACKER WILLIAM L also bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares.