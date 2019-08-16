Praesidium Investment Management Company Holding In Ptc (PTC) Was Boosted; Provident Investment Management Lowered Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Stake as Shares Rose

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 97.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 136,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 2,900 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 139,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $100.38. About 416,434 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 35,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.38M, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $64.92. About 350,157 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 30/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Now: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 06/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES, EST. 667.0M; 08/05/2018 – LiveWorx 18 to Showcase Tech Industry Luminaries; 29/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Revival: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 06/03/2018 – PTC Introduces New Augmented Reality Capabilities and Spatial Tracking with Creo AR Design Share; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 175.5M RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT IS ENTERING INTO A COLLABORATION WITH ZUID-OOST NEDERLAND PROTONEN THERAPIE CENTRUM (ZON-PTC); 12/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FINANCIAL 4Q LOSS 1.1B RUPEES VS 1.1B PROFIT Y/Y; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB: C-RAD SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT TO EQUIP ZON-PTC, A

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,236 were accumulated by Aurora Counsel. Holderness, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,650 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks has 0.02% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). First Personal Financial Service has invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Bessemer Grp has invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Intrust Bancorp Na holds 0.11% or 4,351 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0.05% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Strs Ohio reported 17,543 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 12.67M shares. Conestoga Advisors Lc stated it has 7,055 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 0.1% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 185,281 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn accumulated 1.64 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The accumulated 23,021 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $126.67 million for 23.90 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 86,526 shares to 910,213 shares, valued at $31.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 51,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27M shares, valued at $179.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thornburg Investment Management invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp owns 0.12% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 807,774 shares. Principal Fin Group invested in 0.04% or 465,351 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 13,631 shares. Hardman Johnston Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 309 shares. Sei Invs Com invested 0.02% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Tdam Usa has 99,666 shares. Lagoda Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 94,513 shares for 11.08% of their portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De holds 4,418 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc holds 0.15% or 110,241 shares. 2,284 were reported by Private Advisor Gp Lc. 1.83 million were accumulated by Axa. Nomura Asset Management accumulated 16,371 shares.