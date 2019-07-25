Praesidium Investment Management Company Holding In Open Text (OTEX) Was Boosted; Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Lowered Its Five9 (FIVN) Holding by $5.26 Million; Share Price Declined

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 101,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 90,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, down from 191,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 527,223 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 76,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.25 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.41M, up from 4.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.91. About 588,340 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on August, 5. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Donnelley Rr And Sons by 317,773 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 155,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 461,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Dave And Busters (NASDAQ:PLAY).