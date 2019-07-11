Praesidium Investment Management Company Holding in National Instrs (NATI) Has Increased by $928,092 as Shares Declined; Capital Investment Advisors Position In Target (TGT) Was Boosted

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NATI) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 21,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.71M, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in National Instrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $43.05. About 1.11M shares traded or 77.45% up from the average. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 1.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Backs 2Q Rev $320M-$350M; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 20/03/2018 – NI Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q EPS 18c; 20/03/2018 – Nl Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $320M-$350M; 19/04/2018 – DJ National Instruments Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NATI); 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Reports Record Revenue for a First Quarter of $312 Million; 22/05/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – CADENCE INTERFACE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO INCLUDE AN INTEGRATION WITH AXIEM 3D PLANAR EM SIMULATOR; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q EPS 15c-EPS 29c

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,787 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, up from 74,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $85.85. About 5.02M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income Margin Rate 6.2%; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 15/05/2018 – TARGET CONFIRMS PRICE CUT FOR NEXT-DAY DELIVERY OF ESSENTIALS; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 06/03/2018 – Target: January Comparable Sales Rose More Than 4%; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for action; 15/05/2018 – TGT NEXT-DAY DELIVERY FREE FOR REDCARD ORDERS, $2.99 OTHERWISE; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Adj EPS $1.32

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,213 shares to 343,142 shares, valued at $18.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 7,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,241 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Qual Pfd Inc Fd (JPS).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 selling transactions for $363,025 activity. 2,000 shares were sold by KODOSKY JEFFREY L, worth $94,200 on Monday, January 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold NATI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 101.53 million shares or 1.03% more from 100.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.07M were reported by Amer Century Incorporated. Eqis Capital Mgmt owns 18,356 shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of America De has 0.01% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 960,547 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp holds 0.05% or 4.70 million shares in its portfolio. California-based Covington Capital Mgmt has invested 0.03% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Quantbot Technologies LP holds 0.13% or 30,113 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Com has 0% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Campbell Com Inv Adviser Limited Liability Com reported 6,273 shares stake. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0.07% or 76,258 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,413 shares. Parkside Comml Bank Tru has invested 0.03% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc invested in 5,905 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 36,400 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 463,810 are owned by Mcdaniel Terry & Company. Ent Corporation holds 0% or 131 shares.