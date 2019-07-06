Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Upped Ptc (PTC) Holding by $3.28 Million as Market Value Declined; Telemus Capital Cut Its Autozone (AZO) Holding as Valuation Rose

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 679 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,805 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 5,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1130.31. About 100,737 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 35,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.38M, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.83. About 525,372 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 19/03/2018 – PTC Announces Creo 5.0, the Latest Version of its Award-Winning CAD Solution; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 TOTAL REVENUE $1,250 MLN – $1,260 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS SAYS PANKAJ GOEL TO ACT AS CFO; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB: C-RAD SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT TO EQUIP ZON-PTC, A; 08/05/2018 – LiveWorx 18 to Showcase Tech Industry Luminaries; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – DJ PTC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTC); 27/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads Meet Congressional PTC Requirement

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27M shares, valued at $179.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 earnings per share, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.46M for 12.94 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.